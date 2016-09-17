IPC Thought Leader Invited to Speak at India FIX Conference

MUMBAI and SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --IPC Systems, Inc., is proud to announce that one of the company's thought leaders, Ganesh Iyer, IPC's Global Director of Product Marketing, has been invited to speak at the 8th Annual India FIX Conference in Mumbai scheduled to be held on September 1, 2016 at the ITC Grand Central. The conference is the leading electronic trading event in India and is designed for market participants trading multiple asset classes in both India and overseas markets. During his presentation, Mr. Iyer will discuss how reliable and secure connectivity throughout the trade lifecycle and the ability to rapidly access an established ecosystem of counterparties, liquidity venues, brokers/dealers, institutional investors, trade lifecycle services and market data can enable alpha generation, liquidity sourcing and risk mitigation. Mr. Iyer holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and has been a speaker and panelist at prestigious industry events around the world.

