SAVO Announces Achievement of CSA STAR Level 2 and SOC 2 Attestation

Sales Enablement Leader Enhances Enterprise-Grade & Global Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug.31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, announces the achievement of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust, & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 2 Attestation for its sales enablement platform. With this Attestation, SAVO becomes the first sales enablement company to achieve this status.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150827/261749LOGO

The CSA STAR program is considered the industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud. A globally recognized standard with the highest security controls and detailed auditing, CSA STAR brings significant relevance to SAVO customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific by providing a trusted sales enablement solution with a secure cloud environment. With this attestation, which features more rigorous detailed auditing, SAVO will receive a detailed annual report about its cloud security and posture to share with customers and prospects.

Additionally, SAVO achieved SOC 2 Attestation for the fourth year in a row. This allowed SAVO to leverage certain controls already in place, while also complying with more security controls to achieve CSA STAR Attestation.

"This attestation confirms our commitment to security required for the infrastructure and technology we utilize to support our enterprise-grade global deployments," said Jason Liu, Chief Executive Officer, SAVO Group. "Achieving these attestations demonstrates our commitment to transparency and providing the highest standards of security and availability to all the customers across regions, and to serving the most regulated and security-conscious industries."

"Our customers' global sales enablement programs touch virtually every country in the world," said Jason Keever, UK Country Manager, SAVO Group. "The SAVO team's achievement of CSA STAR attestation, a globally recognized security standard, once again proves SAVO's unique ability to meet our customers' demands at home and abroad."

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category since its founding in 1999. The SAVO sales enablement platform powers a broad range of sales enablement capabilities including prescriptive content, guided selling and custom engagement tools, which drive more predictable sales results. Learn about how more than 600,000 sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly S. Dotson

SAVO

Email: Kelly.dotson@savogroup.com

Phone: +1 312-256-2167



