Impartner's Partner Relationship Management Solution Helps BigCommerce Drive Partner Growth

In new video case study, BigCommerce channel chief says partners' No. 1 need is to 'be easily found:' Impartner makes it easy for partners to merchandise themselves and drive leads

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecommerce software leader BigCommerce helps merchants create online storefronts that are beautiful, compelling and convert customers to help them sell more. When the company set out to upgrade the partner portal that services its more than 3,000 partners, the company knew it needed a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution that could not only help create something that was an extension of that brand, but also could give their partners visibility to merchants looking for an ecommerce solution. To meet those needs, BigCommerce chose global pure-play SaaS PRM leader Impartner.

In a new video case study released today, BigCommerce Director of Partner Marketing and Programs Dawn Lindsey said that while it was important to create a beautiful and engaging partner portal, helping partners be 'found" was the single most critical feature the company was looking for in choosing a PRM. "Most of the time, merchants come because they want the BigCommerce platform before they ever find a partner," Lindsey said. "Our currency is how we differentiate partners to a customer base that is predominately self-serve. That's why the functionality we've been able to create with Impartner - like our partner locator, our partner badging and our ability to do faceted search within the partner locator - is so critical. All of those things help us differentiate our partner ecosystems and allow merchants to find them, which in turn helps us drive partners' growth."

Lindsey also has found that Impartner's technology makes it easy for partners to get relevant information to the BigCommerce sales and support teams about what they have to offer, so when merchants call for help, they have partners ready to hand leads to and help make the sale.

In looking for a new PRM solution, Lindsey said the company did not want a product that required a team of technical people to support the partner portal implementation. "We were focused on finding a technology that would give us out-of-the-box functionality that met our needs and enabled us to get up and running quickly," she said. "We needed to be able to put relevant information in partners' hands about how to work with BigCommerce, how to sell more with our platform, and how to really reach merchants in a better way. With Impartner, we were up and running within two months."

Adoption is key

At the end of the day, regardless of any functionality, Lindsey stressed that the team's true measure of success for the portal was, and is, partner adoption. "If you can't get your partners using the tool, it's not successful. In this case, we absolutely are," she said, noting that the company easily met the goal of getting 75 percent of its top-producing partners onto the platform within 30 days of launch.

"I think part of our success is attributable to the fact that Impartner's tool is very intuitive for partners to use," she added. "It allowed us to put tools in their hands - presentations, co-marketing materials - all the things they need to effectively talk to customers about why BigCommerce is the superior platform for ecommerce."

Moving forward, Lindsey said Impartner is well positioned to help BigCommerce continue to grow its partner network. "Our investment in Impartner has been an investment in our own success," Lindsey said. "When you find the find the tool that is cutting edge, it's going to give you a competitive advantage, and that allows you to stay relevant and exceed expectations for your partner ecosystem."

About Impartner

With nearly two decades of experience in accelerating indirect sales, Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The largest pure-play PRM vendor in the world, Impartner provides the industry's only out-of-the-box solution that can deploy an enterprise-class Partner Portal in as few as 30 days, using the company's highly engineered, multi-award winning, three-step Velocity' onboarding process. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

