Research and Markets - Global Process Plant Equipment Market in Downstream Oil & Gas Industry CAGR Growth of 1.18% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: KBR, Worley Parsons, Bechtel

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Process Plant Equipment Market in Downstream Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global process plant equipment in downstream oil and gas industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.18% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The players in the oil refining industry have started increasing their operations in other countries, especially in countries that present greater demand for petrochemical and refined products. A prominent example of this would be the plans of Saudi Aramco to increase its footprint in the upcoming fuel demand centers in Asia. The company is analyzing the countries where it wants to set its refineries.

The countries under consideration are China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. Rather than expanding its refinery capacity in Saudi Arabia itself, it plans to construct more refineries in demand centers in Asia in a bid to expand its refining margins. It already has a refinery in JV with Exxon and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. in China's Fujian province. It is talks with CNPC to set up more refineries in the country. Many other prominent companies are expected to follow such a strategy to increase their market shares in upcoming demand centers. This trend is expected to become more prominent in the medium to long-term future and would boost the process plant equipment market accordingly.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Fluor

Hyundai Engineering

Saipem

Samsung Engineering

Technip

Bechtel

CB&I Jacobs

KBR

Larsen & Toubro NPCC Petrofac SK Engineering & Construction

Technicas Reunidas

Worley Parsons

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Downstream oil and gas industry analysis

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

PART 17: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75kjcb/global_process

Related Topics: Gas, Process Industry, Oilfield Equipment and Services

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716