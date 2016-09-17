Research and Markets - Global Internet Advertisement Market 2016-2020 with Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, One by AOL, Twitter & Yahoo Dominating

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global internet advertisement market to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet advertisement market for 2016-2020. For the purpose of calculating the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different types of internet ads and by different region in the internet advertisement market.

The internet advertisement market serves a huge global audience as the advertisers deliver promotional materials through smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets. During the period 2001-2015, the global advertisement spending has shifted from a high cost and relatively low-visibility media such as TV channels and newspapers toward a low cost and higher visibility digital media such as the internet.

The faster growth of broadband connectivity in both developed and developing countries is helping the market growth. Other factors leading to the growth of the market are consumer-targeting capabilities and sophisticated measurement techniques. With the availability of big data and online customer analyzing algorithms, advertisers are able to target their consumers easily. Also this gives the data about the reach of the advertisement, the number of target consumers reached by the advertisers.

Increased use of social media for advertisement is one of the trends spurring growth for the market. One of the major trends in the global internet advertising market is the increase in the usage of social media for advertising. According to Technavio estimate, the number of social media users crossed 2.1 billion, globally, in 2015.

According to the report, higher brand recalling capability is a key driver aiding to the growth of this market. Financial services are one of the most data-intensive industries. Online advertisements have a higher brand recalling capability as compared to other digital advertisements such as television commercials. Online advertisements involve better interaction with the audience as compared with other digital advertisements. In internet advertising, audience has a choice to skip an advertisement but only after a small duration. However, this small duration offers the audience an opportunity to interact and respond to the advertisement.

On the contrary, the audience can skip television advertisements by either changing channels, switching off the television, or simply moving out of the room. Online advertisements are also much shorter than television advertisements and have a higher completion rate. Even if an online advertisement does not come with a provision of skipping the ad, these ads are shorter and hence the audience do not hesitate in viewing these ads since they are positioned well in-line with the videos or content they are accessing online.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Industry overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by type

Part 08: Global internet advertisement market by industry

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Buying criteria

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor Landscape

Part 18: Appendix

