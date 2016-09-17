Global Smart Glasses Market 2016-2020 - Increase in Applications in the Automotive Sector / Premium Pricing / Rise in Application in Infrastructural Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart glass market to grow at a CAGR of 19.88% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart glass market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the analyst considers the revenue generated through sales of smart glass products for applications such as transportation, infrastructural development, and others (electronics applications and solar energy applications).

Smart glass, also called as magic glass or switchable glass, is a unique kind of glass that can alter its light transmission properties. It is comprised of a special glass that can change the measure of light transmitted through it based on the voltage, heat, or light supplied. It may change to transparent or translucent according to the input voltage and subsequently, control the measure of light and heat passing through it.

One of the key trends for market growth will be rise in application in infrastructural development. The global smart glass market is observing a rise in the use of smart glass in the architecture and construction sector. With the governments of many countries around the world opting to construct buildings and offices with energy-saving properties, the global smart glass market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace. The infrastructural development segment accounted for 25% of the market in 2015 and is the second-largest application segment for smart glass across the globe.

According to the report, demand for glazing by the customers will be a key driver for market growth. The global smart glass market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the anticipated increase in demand for glazing during the forecast period. The growing cost of energy has resulted in a drastic change in the consumer mind-set across the globe, with most consumers now going for residential buildings with more glazing area rather than ones with the lesser glazing area. This has led to an increase in the use of photochromic and thermochromic glass because of their heat and light shielding properties.

Key vendors

AGC

Corning

DuPont

PPG

Saint-Gobain

