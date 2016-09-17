Global Biometrics Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biometrics Market By Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Hand/Palm Recognition, Iris Scanner, Voice Recognition, Vein Scanner & Others), By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The global biometrics market is projected to cross US $ 24.8 billion by 2021. Fingerprint recognition biometric systems are the most preferred type of biometric systems used across the globe, owing to their ease of use, low cost, high speed and accurate results.



However, in terms of growth, vein scanner biometrics systems segment is anticipated to outpace fingerprint recognition biometrics systems over the next five years. In 2015, North America dominated the global biometrics market, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.



Global Biometrics Market 2011 - 2021 discusses:

Global Biometrics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Hand/Palm Recognition, Iris Scanner, Voice Recognition, Vein Scanner & Others), By End Use Sector (Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Travel, Government, Defense, Healthcare, Commercial Security, Residential & Others)

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa and South America

, , , & and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Multimodal Biometric Authentication Systems

Mobile Biometric Technology

Growing Adoption in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Rise in deployment of Biometrics in E-commerce market

Usage of Biometric Single Sign On

Growing Emergence of Heartbeat Biometrics

Deployment of Emerging Biometric Systems

Growing Acceptance of Healthcare Biometrics



Companies Mentioned



3M Cogent, Inc.

AOptix Technologies Inc.

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Limited

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand

Iris ID Systems Inc.

IrisGuard Incorporated

LexisNexis Group Incorporated

Morpho (Safran)

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

RCG Holdings Ltd.

SecuGen Corporation.

Smartmatic International Corporation

Suprema HQ

ZK Technology LLC

