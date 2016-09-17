The Countdown Has Begun! Only Two Months to Go until Vietwater 2016 Expo and Forum

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Sept.9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- There are only two months left until Vietnam's Leading International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Event, VIETWATER 2016,whichwill be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 9 - 11 November 2016. For those who want to visit the exhibition, online advance registration is now available at http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/Visitors/Visitor-Registration.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160907/404861

Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121014/HK92339LOGO-d

VIETWATER is the first and only water specialised exhibition to contribute effectively to sustainable water and wastewater management and operations in Vietnam and the region. This year, the 8th edition of VIETWATER will welcome over 400 leading exhibitors from 38 countries and feature 12 international pavilions including EU, France, Germany, Australia, Finland, Belgium, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan, among others. All participants are set to showcase their latest solutions, innovations and technologies in the industry as well as to get together with decision-makers and the right partners.

Regularly hosted by Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association and supported by Ministry of Construction, International Water Association and other associations, VIETWATER 2016 is organising the first International Conference with the theme "Sustainable Water Supply & Sewerage Development Solutions in the context of Climate Change: Water Resource Degradation, Drought, Saline Intrusion".This forum will be presented by top-notch experts to share a general overview of Vietnam's recent water situation and some efficient solutions and insightful knowledge from different countries. To view the detailed agenda and register for the conference, please visit http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/The-Event/Conference.

Mr. Ganesh Pangare, Regional Director, Asia-Pacific, International Water Association (IWA),says, "To deliver the water management of the future, we need to innovate, by bringing together scientific rigour, pioneering entrepreneurship and supportive public institutions. We have to inspire meaningful and sustainable change now. This is the first time IWA is collaborating with UBM Asia & VWSA to organise an International Conference at VIETWATER 2016, and we hope to bring new insights into technological innovation and management practices to strengthen water management in Vietnam."

During three day exhibition, VIETWATER 2016 will also be bringing together under one roof a series of Technical Seminars and Workshops. It will provide practical case studies and introduce the most recent and latest technological innovations from local and international enterprises to apply to water management and operations. Especially, VIETWATER 2016 will be co-located with Vietnam's leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition, RE & EE Vietnam 2016, towards sustainable developments in water and energy in Vietnam and the region.

Both exhibitions are expected to gather over 11,000 professionals, consultants, decision-makers, government representatives and engineers in the water and energy industry. Do not miss this outstanding event. To get more information on both exhibitions, please visit these websites:

VIETWATER : http://www.vietwater.com/en-us

: http://www.vietwater.com/en-us RE & EE VIETNAM : http://www.renergyvietnam.com/en-us

Notes to Editors:



About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has strong global network of 30 offices and 1,400 staff in 25 major cities. We operate in 21 market sectors with 235 exhibitions and conferences, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 vertical portals for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world.

The Representative Office of UBM ASIA in Ho Chi Minh City

6th Floor, KN Building, 74 Nguyen Khoai, Ward 2

District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam

T: +84 8 5401 2718

F: +84 8 5401 2717