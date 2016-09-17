Just 2 Months to Go to Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition, RE & EE Vietnam 2016

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- There are just two months to go until the doors open on Vietnam's leading renewable energy and energy efficiency exhibition -- RE & EE VIETNAM 2016. The exhibition, from 9 to 11 November 2016, is co-located with Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event, VIETWATER 2016, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160907/404861

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121014/HK92339LOGO-d

This is Vietnam's leading renewable energy and energy efficiency trade show and it is organised by UBM Asia and supported by the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association, Vietnam Automation Association, Energy Conservation Center Ho Chi Minh City and the EU-Vietnam Business Network.

RE & EE Vietnam 2016 is a unique showcase welcoming leading exhibitors and international pavilions (the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and many others) in different segments of the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. It covers a wide range of innovations and solutions using industrial boilers, waste heat recovery, drying process, heat exchange process in power plants and the private consumer as well as breakthrough technologies, including solar panels, electric machines, bioethanol technology and control systems, among others.

Mr. Yoshimasa Kitada, Sales Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam, one of the leading exhibitors at RE & EE Vietnam 2016, said, "As a leading corporation in the manufacture & provision of electronic equipment for home, commercial and industrial use, we at Mitsubishi Electric believe that VietWater and RE & EE Vietnam 2016 will be a good business platform for energy & water industry players to showcase the best solutions and we are expecting to meet up with the right partners and find more potential customers here."

Running alongside RE & EE Vietnam 2016 is the Conference. The Conference theme this year is "Vietnam Energy Forum: Towards Sustainable Energy Development in Vietnam". Presented by leading industry experts such as Dr. Do Huu Hao, Chairman, Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association, and Mr. Huynh Kim Tuoc, Director, Energy Conservation Center Ho Chi Minh, this forum is about sharing information on the Vietnam energy market and trends as well as some recent renewable projects in Vietnam. (To view the agenda and register for the conference, please visit http://www.renergyvietnam.com/en-us/highlights/seminars.)

In addition, there will be B2B Networking Meetups inside the hall of the RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Exhibition. With the support of the Energy Conservation Center Ho Chi Minh City and the EU-Vietnam Business Network, RE & EE Vietnam 2016 is a business bridge for professionals to meet and connect with their target partners who are interested in their own business.

In only two months, the doors of the RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Exhibition will open to welcome thousands of industry exhibitors and visitors. Admission to this must-attend exhibition is free. Online preregistration is now open, please visit: https://www.ubmonlinereg.com/Registration/Default.aspx?fid=641&lang=en

Notes to Editors:





About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has strong global network of 30 offices and 1,400 staff in 25 major cities. We operate in 21 market sectors with 235 exhibitions and conferences, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 vertical portals for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world.

The Representative Office of UBM ASIA in Ho Chi Minh City

6th Floor, KN Building, 74 Nguyen Khoai, Ward 2

District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam

T: +84 8 5401 2718

F: +84 8 5401 2717



