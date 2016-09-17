Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Top Features Customers Seek with Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Titrators (Automatic and Manual) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Karl Fischer Titrators (Volumetric, & Coulometric), and Others.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as
- COSA Xentaur (US)
- CSC Scientific Company (US)
- DKK-TOA CORPORATION (Japan)
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)
- GR Scientific (UK)
- Hach Company (US)
- Hanna Instruments, Inc. (US)
- Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Metrohm AG (Switzerland)
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
- MilliporeSigma (US)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Photovolt Instruments, Inc. (US)
- SI Analytics GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Xylem (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Titrators: Essential for Quality Control, Inspection & Testing in Research & Industries
- Laboratory Equipment Market
- Impact of Recession in Retrospect
- Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
- Product Innovations to Spruce up Market
- Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance
- Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators
- Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management
- Replacement Sales Lead Titrator Market
- Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market
- Food & Beverage Testing: A Vital End-Use Industry for Titration
- U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods
3. TITRATION - AN INSIGHT
- The Oldest Analytical Instrument Technique
- Titration
- A Chemical Process in Simple Terms
- Titrators
- Scientific Measuring Instruments for Titrations
- Classification of Titration Techniques
- Karl-Fischer Titration
- Moisture Determination by Karl-Fischer Method
- Types of Karl-Fischer Titrators
- Coulometry
- pH Range
- Coulometry: Technique to Measure Unknown Concentration of an Analyte
4. APPLICATIONS OF TITRATORS
- Application Areas Classified
- By Type of Organization
- By Sector:
- Major Applications
- Water/Wastewater Analysis
- Chemical Analysis
- Ion Analysis
- Pulp & Paper Analysis
- Petrochemical Analysis
- Pharmaceutical Analysis
- Food Analysis
- Mining Analysis
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Metrohm Unveils ONMIS Titration System
- Mettler-Toledo Rolls Out Compact 10S
- Mettler Toledo Introduces Titration Excellence
- Honeywell Takes over Seelze from Sigma-Aldrich
- Malvern Introduces 2 Advanced Isothermal Titration Calorimetesr
- GR Scientific Adds Innovative Potentiometric Titrator, PAT940
- Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Releases New Coulometric Karl Fischer Instrument Model
- Mettler Toledo Launches EasyPlus Auto Titrators
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 35)
- The United States (15)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (15)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (4)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llrtrb/titrators
Related Topics: Chemicals
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716