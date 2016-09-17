EMV in 2016: Breaking Through the Bottleneck - U.S. EMV Migration Makes Progress Despite Merchant Certification Bottleneck - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EMV in 2016: Breaking Through the Bottleneck" report to their offering.

The research report, EMV in 2016: Breaking Through the Bottleneck, provides an updated outlook on the U.S. EMV migration, including estimates for the issuance of chip credit cards and the distribution and activation of chip-accepting point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Significant progress in the issuance of chip credit cards and the education of consumers has been offset by continued challenges in certifying and activating merchants' dormant point-of-sale terminals to accept EMV transactions. The resulting blowback-lawsuits, product changes, and policy shifts-has come to define the U.S. EMV migration in 2016.



"Consumers have grown much more comfortable with chip cards over the last 12 months," comments Alex Johnson, Director of Credit Advisory Service and author of the report. "This has thrown the ongoing challenges in activating merchant POS terminals into sharper relief. How merchants, acquirers, and the card networks resolve these challenges will shape the next 12 months of the U.S. EMV migration."



Highlights of the report include:



Projections for the issuance of EMV credit cards and the distribution and activation of EMV-capable POS terminals

Estimates for the volume of EMV-compliant credit card payments in the U.S. over the next five years

A glimpse into the author's latest proprietary consumer and small business survey results relating to EMV

An exploration of the issues inhibiting the certification and activation of EMV-capable POS terminals and an overview of the changes announced by the card networks to address those issues

A review of the policy shifts, product changes, and legal maneuvers that have been employed by merchants and the card networks to resolve key disagreements in the U.S. EMV migration

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. EMV Migration Forecasts (Where Are We So Far?)



4. General Purpose Credit Cards



5. Merchant Point-of-Sale Terminals



6. Chip-on-Chip Credit Card Transaction Volume



7. Consumer and Small Business Attitudes about EMV (How Do We Feel?)



8. Consumers



9. Small Businesses



10. Recent Market Developments (Whose Fault Is It?)



11. Certification and Chargebacks



12. A Quicker Chip Experience



13. PIN vs. Signature



14. The Future of the U.S. EMV Migration (Where Are We Going?)



15. Endnotes



Companies Mentioned



American Express

Citi

Costco

Discover

Home Depot

Kroger

MasterCard

Target

Visa

Walmart

