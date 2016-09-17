OBLO Living to present its Home Automation at IBC 2016

New boost to operators' business

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --As the home automation market is still young, major operators have already made public announcements regarding home automation services and some have begun initial rollouts, and many more will soon jump into the game. The potential customer loyalty and incremental revenue attached to home automation services, particularly home security and home energy management, are too enticing for any operator to pass up. Many broadband operators are starting out small, offering remote control of lighting, doors, thermostats, audio, video, and security systems. The goal will then be to layer on additional revenue-generating services, such as a full-fledged energy management system.

RT-RK's spin-off for home automation business, OBLO Living (OBLO), carries the credibility of its mother company in providing services to operators all over the world. OBLO's end-to-end software solution, combined with OBLO gateway and nodes from partners - home automation node manufacturers - allows operators to focus on their core business whilst easily enter into the new competitive home automation market.

"We combine our end-to-end software solution for home automation with in-house developed home automation devices and complementary nodes from our partners to cover comfort, lightning, security and energy management aspects of the fast-growing home automation markets," explained Nikola Smiljkovic, VP Products and Marketing at OBLO Living. "OBLO end-to-end software solution is comprised of OBLO Home Manager, cloud service and client applications. OBLO Home Manager is a software component that runs either on a home automation gateway device or is integrated within a host device software environment (3G/4G router, xDSL/DOCSIS modem, etc.). OBLO cloud service enables home control outside of the local network, and remote configuration and monitoring of home automation devices in the field. OBLO client applications allow the end user to control their home from an Android or iOS handheld device."

The central place of OBLO home automation system is reserved for a gateway device. This stylish desktop gateway is based on a cost-effective "proven" SoC with outstanding LAN/Wi-Fi capabilities. It combines ZigBee, Z-Wave and IP home automation protocols and uses NFC for easier home automation nodes commissioning. Network routing features are available via software options from a Wi-Fi router or Wi-Fi repeater. The gateway is equipped with an external power supply for worldwide markets.

"We believe that our solution perfectly fits service operators who wish to increase their subscriber base by introducing smart home service. Our cloud service, based on MQTT lightweight protocol, allows the operator to manage their smart home subscribers, provide technical support, perform remote diagnostics and configuration, and data analysis. Our well defined client SDK for Android/iOS enables 3rd party companies to develop smart home client applications. We have also defined several kits that could be a perfect choice to start off the service," concluded Nikola.





OBLO Living is a company branding the RT-RK's proprietary turn-key home automation solution utilizing ZigBee, Z-Wave, BLE and WiFi RF technologies for integration of devices into a smart home network. Under the brand of OBLO Living there's a full software stack implementing the end-to-end solution, from smart devices, through gateway software, up to cloud services, as well as constantly expanding set of smart nodes. The company also offers services of complementing customer's offer with variety of OBLO Living nodes, licensing of the technology in the customer's product, as well as utilization of the broad product development expertise in customer's product development.

