New Online Resource Helps Expat Families Prepare for K-12 Education Abroad

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --International Connections Academy, an accredited online private school for students in grades K-12, is making it easier for families moving or currently living abroad to transition their children to school anywhere in the world through its new online education resource for expat families.

International Connections Academy currently serves students in more than 40 countries across the globe - with the number of expat families it serves growing each semester. The school's 2016 Parent Satisfaction Survey recently revealed that 80 percent of currently enrolled families living abroad moved for business purposes, with two-thirds planning on living in their new country for at least four years.

With many factors to consider when moving abroad, finding a new school can be an arduous process.

"Many expat families find International Connections Academy to be a great school option for grades K-12 when they relocate overseas, especially since students earn U.S. diplomas," said Hannah Rinehart, principal of International Connections Academy. "Our goal with this online education resource for families is to provide information that can help make the process of researching school options and transitioning easier."

The new section of our site for expatriates includes:

Helpful articles from the school's educators explaining the best way to navigate online education for families living overseas

First-hand accounts from expat families

Video footage of a teacher who brings unique perspectives to teaching students internationally

In addition to revealing why families move abroad, this year's Parent Satisfaction Survey offered insights into currently enrolled parents' views on education and International Connections Academy, including:

Nearly 25 percent of International Connections Academy's international parents envision their child/children attending a prominent university and earning a graduate degree

95 percent of international parents are satisfied with the curriculum their child/children receives at International Connections Academy

"Virtual schools give parents and children the freedom to control their learning," said Kathryn Pitts, the mother of three 2016 graduates of International Connections Academy currently residing in the United Arab Emirates.

Students enrolled in International Connections Academy learn from home, or anywhere there is an internet connection, and work with teachers who are licensed and specially trained in online instruction. Experienced school counselors guide students through the college application process, leading to acceptances at exceptional U.S.-based colleges and universities such as Brown University and Yale University, among many others.

For more details, visit http://www.internationalconnectionsacademy.com/about-us/diverse-students/expatriates.

