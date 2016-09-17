Extensive Public Sector Implementation of Health Information Exchange in the Asia-Pacific Attracts Local and International IT Vendors











Governments are actively partnering with private providers to develop best-in-class HIE, fin ds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health Team

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The next generation of healthcare delivery in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be an example for innovative government-initiated health information exchange (HIE). Although rudimentary at present, HIE in the region will see exponential growth due to the strong interest from governments that seek to partner with private providers to create comprehensive and relevant platforms. Through HIE solutions, governments in APAC plan to address challenges related to test redundancy and workflow inefficiency, which have hitherto hampered the growth of the region's healthcare delivery system. By optimizing electronic medical data stored in disparate repositories, HIE can reduce costs and improve care efficiency. As such, local and international vendors offering robust HIE platforms leveraging big data technologies for population health management (PHM) will be poised for success.

New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Analysis of the APAC Health Information Exchange Market, finds that the HIE market in APAC will grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2015 to 2020 to reach US$173.0 million. This growth is bolstered by the swift adoption of electronic medical data (EMR) across disparate systems and the pressing need to reduce redundancy by sharing existing data.

"Medical and health data is captured through various modes such as remote patient monitoring, telehealth, bedside monitoring devices as well as through testing at the primary care clinics, hospital and laboratories," explained Transformational Health Industry Analyst Shalani Andria Pandian. "This means that critical data such as allergy and medication history for any patient will be available in at least one of the hospitals they have visited. By allowing the captured data to be shared, the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery can be dramatically improved."

However, uncertainty about HIE product benefits among clinicians and patients and lack of clarity on internal and external control of data sharing are proving to be a challenge. High implementation costs and the fact that return on investment (ROI) is not monetary are also proving to be dampeners in the short term. Nevertheless, innovative business models and regulatory oversights on data sharing activities are taking form and healthcare providers will see the benefits of sharing patient data under a regulated environment.

"The pertinent question on patient data privacy and security has to be answered and the role of each stakeholders in HIE has to be clearly defined to speed up clinicians' adoption," iterated Pandian. "As governments in APAC are the primary promoters funding and driving HIE, vendors should start investing on public-private partnership and provide a flexible, scalable, secure and regulated data exchange solution. Essentially, analytics that help improve individual- and population-level care using HIE data will be a hot area of investment over the next 5 years."

Analysis of the APAC Health Information Exchange Market, a part of the Connected Health Growth Partnership Service program, focuses on the opportunity size of HIE (public and private) in APAC with an in-depth analysis of key challenges faced by leading industry participants. The research highlights innovative business models that are replacing siloes and data islands, and facilitating data sharing between healthcare entities in the region. It presents compelling forecasts of how HIE will impact providers, payers, consumers and government as well as growth opportunities.

Other Frost & Sullivan studies under this subscription include Asia-Pacific Telehealth Outlook 2016-2020 and Asia-Pacific Healthcare Outlook 2016, among others. All studies included in subscriptions provide detailed market opportunities and industry trends evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.

