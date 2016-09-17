IneoQuest and Conviva Announce Partnership, Elevating OTT Video Beyond Broadcast Quality











Partnership Creates the Industry's First Holistic View of Both Video Experience and Delivery Performance on the Internet

FOSTER CITY, California, BOSTON and AMSTERDAM Sept. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --IneoQuest, the leader in video quality assurance serving the Broadcaster/IPTV/MSO market, and Conviva, the leader in OTT experience management for the world's top media companies, announced a technical partnership today at IBC 2016 which is focused on enabling the highest quality OTT video experiences. By combining Conviva's consumer-side Quality of Experience (QoE) measurement with IneoQuest's content preparation and delivery performance quality measurement, this collaboration delivers the industry's first complete, end-to-end view of Internet video delivery, pinpointing the exact location and root cause of streaming issues.

Publishers and network operators now have greater visibility into their online video delivery to quickly address streaming issues causing customer dissatisfaction. When an error is detected upstream by IneoQuest's FoQus platform, Conviva's complementary Intelligent Control Platform immediately identifies the audience impact. For example, when Conviva's platform detects poor viewer experience, IneoQuest identifies if a quality issue is the cause and accurately points to the problem cause and location. This partnership truly delivers the market's first complete solution that isolates where and understands why a delivery issue is happening online.

"As OTT video continues its aggressive growth, high-quality delivery and end-user experience remain critical to its sustained success," said Calvin Harrison, CEO of IneoQuest. "Our partnership with Conviva will deliver unprecedented visibility into every aspect of the OTT video stream, helping our joint customers improve the viewer experience and assure the impact of their video content."

This partnership empowers OTT providers with unmatched tools to deliver better consumer QoE and network QoS, resulting in more satisfied, engaged customers and reduced customer churn. Additionally, providers leveraging IneoQuest and Conviva's solutions will realize reduced operational costs through faster diagnosis and repair of issues, limiting customer service requests and inquiries.

"This partnership exemplifies our multi-screen QoE analytics ecosystem initiative. Our respective publisher and network operator customers will benefit greatly from the combination of Conviva's QoE data and IneoQuest's QoS data, which ultimately delivers better consumer experience and increased engagement," said Dr. Hui Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO, Conviva.

The partnership between these two market leaders establishes a foundation for future capabilities, such as seamless end-to-end correlation, unified operational and experiential reporting, as well as integrated information exchange for faster analysis. The resulting improved intelligence can help the OTT industry to achieve "broadcast quality" - and beyond.

IneoQuest provides the world's leading media companies and service providers the critical insight needed to keep viewers engaged on any device, across any network. Recognized as an industry leader and innovator by Deloitte, Red Herring, Inc., Frost & Sullivan, and others, IneoQuest's patented solutions continue to set the standard for measuring video quality and viewer behavior.

Conviva partners with top-tier media companies and premium OTT video broadcasters and operators like HBO, ESPN, Sky and Sony to deliver optimized viewing experiences that maximize customer engagement. The Conviva Intelligent Control Platform helps providers meet and exceed ever-changing audience expectations for video experience, across a multi-screen viewing environment. Using a unique real-time map of the Internet video delivery ecosystem, the platform provides 360-degree visibility across all users, maximizes picture fidelity, and eliminates playback delays and interruptions. Multi-dimensional reports and analyses of the top-tier OTT market, based on Conviva's tracking of 50 billion streams annually, enable data-driven decisions, supporting successful development of market-leading services. Conviva is based in Silicon Valley with offices in New York and London.










