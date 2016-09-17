IPC Thought Leader to Present at TradeTech FX Europe

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --IPC Systems, Inc., is proud to announce that one of the company's thought leaders, Ganesh Iyer, IPC's Global Director of Product Marketing, will be presenting to senior FX traders from leading buy-side institutions at TradeTech FX Europe in London scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15, 2016 at the Victoria Park Plaza. The event will focus on critical concerns faced by FX professionals such as regulatory transformation, rising trading costs and decreasing liquidity. During his presentation titled "Alpha Generation and Risk Mitigation in Global FX Markets," Mr. Iyer will be focusing on the role of connectivity throughout the trade life cycle and having access to a diverse financial ecosystem in protecting and growing the trillions with which institutional investors and asset managers have been entrusted. Mr. Iyer holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and has been a speaker and panelist at prestigious industry events around the world.

Logo -http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160407/352841LOGO

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced data networks, compliance and collaboration with all counter-parties across the financial markets. www.ipc.com

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Khurram Mirza Victoria Perlak IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +1 201-253-2285 +1 646-202-9782 Khurram.Mirza@ipc.com victoria.perlak@finnpartners.com





To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipc-thought-leader-to-present-at-tradetech-fx-europe-300324390.html