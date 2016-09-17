Sinofaith IP Group Honoured Again At the 2016 China Anti-infringement and Anti-counterfeiting Experience Exchanging Meeting Beld In Beijing

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, 2016, under the guidance of the National Leading Group against Intellectual Property Infringement and Producing & Selling Counterfeits (NLGO) and with the support of relevant state departments and the China Industry-University-Research Institute Cooperation Association, the "2016 China Anti-infringement and Anti-counterfeiting Experience Exchanging Meeting & the Membership Meeting of the Beijing Innovation Technique Alliance for Testing and Identifying Infringing and Counterfeiting Goods" was held in Beijing. Sinofaith was invited to attend the meeting and was delighted to receive a "2015 Top 10 Advanced Legal Services for Protecting IP Rights and Fighting Counterfeiting" award.

More than 200 attendees, including representatives of the government, academic circles, and business enterprises joined the meeting. They all shared their successful experiences in protecting intellectual property rights and fighting against fake, shoddy goods.

The meeting called for: "Using big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things and other information technologies to enhance the protection of online creativity and R&D findings, and improve our early-warning and prevention capabilities." As one of China's largest IP protection agencies, Sinofaith independently developed IPRSEE, an online trademark monitoring and protection platform, using the SaaS model. The platform, through the analysis of big data from the Internet, provides comprehensive Internet IP protection solutions for famous domestic and foreign enterprises and government regulators. The platform, which covers monitoring, early warning, authorization, rapid response, legal remedies, effect assessment, and more, is aimed at integrating online and offline monitoring, strengthening the tracking of indicators for infringement and counterfeiting activity leading to the provision of long term eradication solutions.

The meeting also emphasized the role of social co-governance and regional cooperation in fighting against infringement and counterfeiting and advocated that

measures must be taken to give full play to the self-regulatory role of industry associations,

to clarify the corporate responsibilities of enterprises in affected industries,

social complaint channels should be transparent and open,

the sharing and analysis of network data should be strengthened,

and thata new pattern of social co-governance for fighting infringement and counterfeiting should be built.

As one of the leading IPR service agencies in China, Sinofaith offers the full spectrum of IP protection services, from acquisition to the application of IPR. The Top Ten Award recognizes Sinofaith's considerable contribution and commitment to the fight against infringement and counterfeiting.

