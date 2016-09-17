Huawei Announces BES Cloud

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced its BES Cloud solution in HUAWEI CONNECT 2016. BES Cloud represents Huawei's ongoing commitment to the development of industry leading BSS solutions through provision of a SaaS based model for its new generation BSS, BES (Business Enabling System). Built on a digital native architecture, BES Cloud leverages global cloud infrastructure as well as flexible and scalable platform to offer a highly configurable suite of OOTB (out-of-the-box) software features.

To meet the needs of the digital economy Huawei's solution helps to accelerate digital transformation across a global footprint. The system can be deployed and go live in 3 months whilst reducing TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) by up to 45%. In addition to driving operational efficiencies, BES Cloud supports IT and business agility with seamless upgrade paths and an integrated feature set of best practices that shorten the time to market for launching new products and services whilst enabling innovative new business and engagement models.

Huawei BES Cloud includes the BSS Lite Cloud and Commerce Cloud. BSS Lite Cloud addresses traditional BSS systems' long release periods and high costs by providing an end-to-end solution that offers a full suite of BSS applications from CRM to billing for emerging brands as well as small and medium-sized mobile operators. Core benefits include shortening system deployment time by 60% in average and significantly reducing operating costs.

Commerce Cloud, which can be integrated to existing on premise systems, is an agile and light solution that addresses the challenges faced by operators as they transition to a digital operating model. With a customizable UI and web-front end, Commerce Cloud features a cloud based multi-tenant architecture that employs flexible meta-data driven modeling and auto-scaling. Building on an extensive set of embedded best practices, Huawei's absolute focus on customer centric design principles is a critical factor in its mission to deliver solutions that enable an optimized customer experience over digital channels. By supporting personalized customer interactions, Commerce Cloud helps to improve NPS at the same time as helping to increase order conversion rates in a fully orchestrated omni-channel environment.

