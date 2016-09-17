China International Furniture Fair kicks off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF) Shanghai officially opened on September 7 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai, featuring a total of 2,000 exhibitors from all fields in the furniture.

The CIFF (Shanghai) is showcasing home furniture, office furniture, home decor & home textiles, outdoor & leisure as well as machinery and raw materials in the four-day exhibition, bringing special focus to customized furniture and smart furniture trends.

The precisely positioned trade partnership event presented by the CIFF (Shanghai) was proved very fruitful, aiding both the suppliers and global buyers to reach agreements and close deals more easily. Shenzhen-based furniture manufacturer Zuoyou just landed a large order from India buyer on the first day of the fair.

"The CIFF (Shanghai) provides us a high quality platform to reach more potential buyers. We've received over 70 domestic distributors in two days, the amount of which is better than expected," said Shuyuan Hu, Vice President of Brand Center, HTL China.

In addition to the comprehensive displays of the latest products, the CIFF (Shanghai) is also hosting more than 40 on-site events including EAST Design Show and Office Life Them Pavilion, featuring a series global forums joined by top industry leaders like China Furnishing Industrial CEO Forum, A Dialogue Between Modern Architecture and Public Art, China Wood Market Analysis and more.

The 38th CIFF (Shanghai) is also featuring internationally renowned designers and architects including American architect Campion Platt and Spanish artist Cristobal, who are joining the exhibitors and visitors to share their ideas and vision for the future of the furniture industry.

Meanwhile, the Pinnacle Awards, known as the American furniture Oscars, is launching its first tour in China with the debut exhibition at the 38th CIFF. The United States will also be hosting an official pavilion at the 2017 CIFF (Shanghai) next fall.

About CIFF

As the first and largest furniture fair in China, the 38th CIFF will be organized by China Foreign Trade Center (Group), Guangdong Furniture Association, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Light Industrial Products and Arts-Crafts and hosted by China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp.





