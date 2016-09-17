OtherLevels Announces Release of OtherLevels 2 Second Generation Digital Marketing Automation Platform

OtherLevels 2 utilises big data and statistical models to maximise audience reach and message delivery, making it the most sophisticated marketing automation platform available today

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX: OLV, "OtherLevels" or the "Company"), a leader in cross-channel marketing and engagement, today announced the release of OtherLevels 2 - the next generation of the OtherLevels marketing automation platform. OtherLevels 2 completely redefines how marketers create messages and campaigns, enabling them to leverage 8 different messaging formats, and reach their audience across mobile, tablet and PC devices.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160908/405912LOGO

OtherLevels is already used by brands and publishers to deliver rich, relevant and personalised message experiences. OtherLevels 2 enables marketers to spend more time on their campaigns and content, and reduces the time spent on maximising audience reach. It leverages big data to greatly enhance its intelligent messaging capability, and optimise the delivery of content to end users' preferred channel, thus increasing the likelihood of engagement. With OtherLevels 2, marketers have the ability to automatically and precisely target their audience with the optimum message format including app push, web push and local push notifications, interstitials, in-app rich messaging, SMS and email.

"OtherLevels furthers its position as a leader in digital omni-channel marketing technology with the launch of OtherLevels 2," said Brendan O'Kane, CEO of OtherLevels. "Intelligent data driven marketing automation is the critical element in enabling marketers to focus on campaign content and maximise outcomes, rather than how to reach their audience. OtherLevels 2 delivers on this promise."

"OtherLevels 2 allows us to reach our customers wherever they are - across mobile or the web - and increase engagement through very targeted messaging, driving new levels of retention, engagement, and loyalty across our existing customer base," said James Shaw, Chief Marketing Officer.

About OtherLevels

OtherLevels is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in San Francisco, London, Brisbane and Melbourne. OtherLevels is at the forefront of the enterprise marketing transformation being driven by the massive shift to mobile.

The OtherLevels digital marketing platform enables marketers to engage and retain their audience across desktop, mobile web and apps. OtherLevels' capabilities in these areas were recognised via inclusion in the prominent industry report Vendor Landscape: Mobile Engagement Automation Solutions developed by Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. OtherLevels is used by leading global and Australian brands including InterContinental Hotels, Ladbrokes, Camelot (the UK National Lottery), Tatts and Yarra Trams. For further information, visit: www.otherlevels.com

