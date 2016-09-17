Global Medical Technology Leader Selects SMART by GEP Procurement Software





- US-based medical technology company chooses GEP's cloud-native procurement software platform for savings project management and tracking capabilities

CLARK, New Jersey, Sept. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that a leading global medical technology company has selected SMART by GEP ®procurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native sourcing, procurement and spend management software platform.

The company, with operations in more than 50 nations worldwide, said that SMART by GEP was selected because of its particularly strong capabilities in savings project management, savings tracking and spend management.

SMART by GEP's unified source-to-pay software platform, is a complete procurement platform which is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP

GEP is a diverse, creative team of people passionate about procurement. We invest ourselves entirely in our client's success, creating strong collaborative relationships that deliver extraordinary value year after year. We deliver practical, effective procurement services and procurement technology that enable procurement leaders to maximize their impact on business operations, strategy and financial performance.

Honored as Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP regularly wins accolades as both a provider of innovative procurement technology and a broad range of procurement services. Among its recent distinctions, GEP has been named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Peak Matrix of Procurement Services Providers, Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers, Winner in the HfS Blueprint Report on Procurement Outsourcing Providers, as well as one of Spend Matters 50 Companies to Know and to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100.

Clark, NJ-based GEP has 12 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native sourcing and procurement software platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.To learn more about our comprehensive range of consulting and outsourcing services, please visit www.gep.com.

