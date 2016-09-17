

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced its Phase III EXPAND study showed that oral once-daily BAF312 (siponimod) significantly reduced the risk of disability progression compared with placebo in people with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. BAF312 was generally safe and well tolerated, with a profile comparable to other drugs in the same class.



Novartis will complete full analyses of the EXPAND data and evaluate next steps in consultation with health authorities.



