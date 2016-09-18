New Solution Scales 25Gb/s Ethernet Networks, Using Single Mode Fiber to Interface with 100Gb/s Switches and Routers

MellanoxTechnologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systemstoday announcedthat it has teamed up with Oclaro, Inc., to seamlessly connect that company's 1310nm LR (Long Reach) SFP28 transceiver line with Mellanox Technologies' 1550nm PSM4 transceivers. The solution enables linking servers, storage, and network appliances to network switches, and demonstrates the transparent interoperability between transceivers of differing wavelengths.

Mellanox Technologies will be demonstrating the solution at the largest optical event in Europe, the European Convention on Optical Communications (ECOC), Sept. 18-22, Dusseldorf, Germany. The live demonstration at Mellanox Technologies' booth, No. 124 in Hall 3, will connect the Company's 100Gb/s PSM4 1550nm transceivers to four of Oclaro's 1310nm LR SFP28 transceivers over 10m of single-mode fiber, connecting Mellanox 100Gb/s Spectrum™ Ethernet switches to 25G/s ConnectX-4 Lx network adapters.

"Customers select PSM4 transceivers because they provide the most cost effective Ethernet links for reaches of 100m to 2km," said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of business development, Mellanox Technologies. "We teamed up with industry leader Oclaro to demonstrate that PSM4 transceivers, with fiber breakout cables, can connect directly to four separate SFP28 LR transceivers. This enables next generation servers and storage appliances to be located anywhere in the data center or even across campus."

"We are pleased to team with Mellanox Technologies to show our 1310nm LR transceivers working with Mellanox's 1550nm transceivers," said Yves LeMaitre, President, Optical Connectivity Business at Oclaro. "This illustrates the strength of our transceiver design as being capable of interoperating at multiple wavelengths."

The Mellanox Technologies ECOC booth will also feature live demonstrations of the entire LinkXinterconnect product portfolio linking Mellanox 100Gb/s switches and high-speed servers, including:

SN2410 48-port 25GbE 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Top-of-Rack Switch

48-port 25GbE 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Top-of-Rack Switch SN2100: Half-Width 16-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch

ConnectX-4 single and dual port network adapters in 25/50/100G combinations

25/50/100G Direct Attach Cables (DAC) and Active Optical Cables (AOCs)

25G SR and 100G SR4, multi-mode transceivers

100G LR4 10km, 1310nm, single-mode transceiver

100G PSM4 2km, 1550nm, Silicon Photonics single-mode transceiver

100G WDM4 2km, 1550nm, Silicon Photonics single-mode transceiver

Mellanox Technologies Presentations:

Silicon Photonics Optical Engines for 400G/800G Cobo on Board Optics and Next Generation Pluggables

Next Generation Ultra-Broadband Silicon Photonics-Based Integrated Circuits

Bringing Technology to Market

Supporting Resources:

Mellanox.com/LinkX

Mellanox's complete 100GbE Switches and Adapter solutions

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical, enterprise and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation, photonics integration, and subsystem design, Oclaro's solutions are at the heart of the fast optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, voice over IP and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

Mellanox and LinkX are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Spectrum is a trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

