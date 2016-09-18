CSCO Stock Appears to Be Going in Right DirectionIn 1999 and into early 2000, the technology sector was making ridiculous upside moves that saw many unproven small companies skyrocket from penny stock status to mid- and large-caps. At that time, the top networking stock was Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), trading at close to $80.00 per share. But of course, it wouldn't last long, as CSCO stock, along with the technology sector, was sold off in massive liquidation.Cisco stock declined to a state of dormancy for years, with a tight.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...