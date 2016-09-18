Valeant Stock Set to Continue RecoveryValeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) is slowly but surely moving higher. Indeed, if we are to give credence to its CEO Joseph Papa, Valeant stock is poised for a nice recovery by the start of 2017. The bullish argument draws from the fact that Valeant confirmed a prediction made last August 9. Namely, that the company would meet a revenue target of $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...