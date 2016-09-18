Physitrack, the global digital therapeutics and telehealth provider, is thrilled to announce that the company was selected as part of the first cohort for the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme.

DigitalHealth.London was created for digital health businesses that would benefit from better engagement with the the UK's National Health Service and the wider health sector, in order to refine and develop products and services that meet the needs of the system.

Physitrack's CEO and Co-founder Henrik Molin stated, "The opportunity for Physitrack to participate in London's first comprehensive digital health accelerator is a fantastic opportunity for us to better navigate the pathways into and within the national health service, not just in the UK but all around the world.

"To be selected as one of an elite group companies to participate in this programme presents a clear pathway to demonstrate our expertise in delivering better patient outcomes and engagement without increasing the workload on the healthcare practitioner or the healthcare system overall."

The DigitalHealth.London Accelerator is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014--2020.

119 companies initially competed for a place in the programme's very first 2016-17 cohort, and a group of over 60 senior NHS, commercial and technical experts assessed each company's business credibility and the likely benefit their innovations could deliver at a pan-London level.

About Physitrack:

Physitrack is a privately held UK company with offices in Santa Monica, Houston, London, Amsterdam, New Delhi and Melbourne. The company provides healthcare companies with easy to use iOS and web apps, specifically for clinical home exercise prescription and bedside education, patient outcomes tracking and secure, HIPAA compliant video calling.

Physitrack is amongst a select group of e-health solution developers with which Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has announced collaboration.

For more information about the DigitalHealth.London programme, please visit http://digitalhealth.london/accelerator/about-the-accelerator/

For more information about the ERDF visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding

Physitrack

Mr Frank van Zon, +44 (0)208 133 93 25

Partner

fvz@physitrack.com