-- A federal by-election will be held on Monday, October 24, in the electoral district of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner (Alberta) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. -- Elections Canada offices in this electoral district will be opened in the next few days. -- Canadian citizens in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by- election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of revision of the voters lists, Sunday, September 25, until election day, Monday, October 24. -- Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1-800-463-6868. Unregistered electors can register online, at the Elections Canada officer in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, or at the polls just before they vote. -- Electors have many voting options to choose from: they may vote by mail, in person at the Elections Canada office in Medicine Hat-Cardston- Warner, at advance polls or at a polling station on election day. -- To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

