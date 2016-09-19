

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday see August results for its Performance of Services Index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In July, the index score was 54.2 - above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Hong Kong will release August figures for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect For The Aged Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.



