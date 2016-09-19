

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.7 percent on month in September, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at 306,499 pounds.



That follows the 1.2 percent contraction in August.



On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 4.0 percent - slowing marginally from the 4.1 percent growth in the previous month.



'The rising tide of prices is marooning more and more first-time buyers, out-stripping their ability to meet stricter lending criteria and afford the required deposits and monthly repayments,' said Rightmove Director Miles Shipside.



