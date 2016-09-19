SIGN & LED CHINA Show Opens with the Launch of Alibaba B2B and UBM's 'O2O2O Solution'







Next-generation sourcing solution debuts at China's definitive sign event

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Doors open to the 14th edition of the SIGN CHINA and LED CHINA events, which will play host to the long-anticipated debut of the 'O2O2O Solution', jointly developed by UBM and Alibaba's B2B business units -- including Alibaba.com and 1688.com, the leading platforms for online wholesale trade of the Alibaba Group.

The solution represents a significant achievement since the two parties announced their strategic partnership in December 2015 to create the next generation of B2B trade sourcing experiences. By integrating the online and offline trading scenes, resulting in unprecedented convenience for buyers to search and contact sellers, arrange meetings and place orders online, the 'O2O2O Solution' is expected to reshape the B2B trading experience.

The SIGN CHINA and LED CHINA events will be held from September 19-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The 'O2O2O Solution' display at SIGN and LED CHINA encompasses a 350+ square meter booth space that includes interactive demonstrations of the O2O2O Solution System, VIP meeting rooms and lounges, an experiential wall showcasing the Trade Assurance program by Alibaba B2B-- a program aiming to boost trust between buyers and sellers engaged in cross-border trading-- and a fully dedicated O2O2O Solution Concierge Team to help facilitate business matchmaking.

The full 'O2O2O Solution' encompasses the best qualities of the online and offline worlds of trade sourcing. For SIGN and LED CHINA, all participating exhibitors were given online product and company showrooms by Alibaba B2B through the O2O2O Solution System, allowing potential buyers to search and view their listings, contact the exhibitors, and even request a meeting ahead of the event. The 'O2O2O Solution' experience continues live onsite at SIGN and LED CHINA, where both exhibitors and visitors can meet face-to-face in the lounge, in private meeting rooms, or even at their booths. Onsite visitors can also better search for best-fit suppliers on the spot, with the help of the O2O2O Solution Concierge. Finally, reflecting the unique nature of the final 'O' in 'O2O2O Solution', both buyers and sellers can place orders online while enjoying all the logistical and Trade Assurance benefits offered through the Alibaba.com network.

"The year-long collaboration between Alibaba B2B and UBM culminates with our launch of the 'O2O2O Solution' in Shanghai this week," said Jime Essink, President and CEO UBM Asia. "Through our strategic partnership we have discovered the keys which unlock a greater potential for enabling better trade sourcing through the online and offline world."

"We are excited to see the collaboration yield fruit with the official launch of the 'O2O2O Solution'. We look forward to working with an influential partner like UBM to bring unprecedented trading experiences to the B2B community," said Kevin Ren, General Manager, Alibaba.com.

"We are honored to play host to the debut of the 'O2O2O Solution'," said David Tang, Managing Director of UBM Trust and organizer of SIGN and LED CHINA. "Through this collaboration between UBM and Alibaba B2B, we are able to offer new added value for our exhibitors and visitors. For example, the online showroom further enhance our exhibitors' business opportunities, allowing our visitors and buyers to better search and meet their next supplier or business partner in China!"

SIGN & LED CHINA 2016-- China's definitive sign event and the co-located LED CHINA -- the world's largest event dedicated to the entire LED industry chain -- will host over 900 participating brands, covering all areas of sign technology. The latest in laser engravers, fiber cutters, indoor and outdoor large-format printers and the best in LED displays and technology from the region can be found at SIGN and LED CHINA. Show hours are from 9:30a.m. - 6:00p.m. from September 19-21 and from 9:30a.m. - 3:00p.m. on September 22.

