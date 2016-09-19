Belstaff SS17 at London Fashion Week Liv Tyler & Belstaff Capsule SS17

LONDON, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Liv Tyler's 2nd capsule for Belstaff captures the heady vibe of the English countryside at the end of the 60s and the rock'n'roll characters drawn to it at the time. Silhouettes reference the free-spirited women who were part of that scene, ie Anita Pallenberg and Marianne Faithfull. This combined with Liv's feminine style and her love of Belstaff's military archive pieces result in a capsule that is strong, feminine, playful.

The palette reflects the summer countryside - taking a cue from Liv's break-out film Stealing Beauty by Bertolucci - rich with neutrals and washed-out denim, while a floral motif on black gives an edge.

Soft tactility is at the heart of the collection, in a cropped leather biker with epaulettes (inspired by a blouson from Belstaff's archive) to a sage-green suede skirt suit.

A four-pocket trench in structured cotton hints at Pallenberg's style while a cape-like coat from Belstaff's archive has been reinvented in a lightweight linen blend for a looser, more contemporary femininity.

Military influence is also visible in a 4-pocket trench and a cape, both water-repellent. Military buttons also feature in a striped knit and cropped regalia jacket. Such structured pieces are juxtaposed with more relaxed shapes like a 4-pocket denim dress referencing Belstaff's heritage outerwear and matching wide-leg cropped jeans and a bold polka-dot silk top and wide trousers that Liv took from Katherine Hepburn.

The Amira bag from Liv's AW16 capsule has proved so popular it's been reproposed in suede and other colours. A studded sandal completes the look.

ACROSS THE WILDERNESS BELSTAFF SS17

Belstaff's SS17 collection celebrates an epic 5,500-mile bike journey across America by the Van Buren sisters in 1916, who campaigned for women in the armed forces and paved the way for the female vote. This collection draws upon the military and moto-style apparel they wore while referencing the landscapes they crossed, alongside more feminine silhouettes.

"This year marks 100 years since the Van Burens' trip - which really brings home how progressive they were. We wanted to tap into such force of nature, expressing their strength alongside their femininity through the clothes" explains Delphine Ninous, Belstaff Collection Creative Director.

4 looks from the Men's SS17 collection were also included. To recreate the mood of the journey and the US wilderness, models were positioned in front of deserted plains scenes.

Gavin Haig, Belstaff CEO said: "Belstaff has always attracted and dressed daring and independent characters with a yearning to venture free - testing both theirs and the brand's limits. The Van Buren sisters are a perfect example of this spirit, and this collection they've inspired delivers on the brand's key attributes: protection, function and style - without compromising on femininity."

Outerwear and Leatherwear are key as expected, but softs take on a new importance. Lingerie details are a big influence, such as draping across bust and asymmetric hemlines. Key pieces include cotton shirts and silk dresses with ruching - a feature throughout. Jerseys are moto-inspired; pants feature contrast red and white side stripes; knitwear is lightweight and feminine yet inspired by military undergarments. Belstaff introduces a hi-top trainer here in white and silver.

Belstaff and Imatta (a market leader in manufacture and distribution of luxury eyewear) announce today that they have signed an agreement for Belstaff eyewear. The first collection launching Spring 2017 takes inspiration from Belstaff's DNA, balancing tradition and innovation. Classics like the Aviator have been revisited with Belstaff's signature wax leather across the bridge (removable) along with introduction of new shapes like a round lens with metal mesh on sides (again removable). The deal is for sun and optical frames, all handmade in Japan using the finest materials. The collections will be carried globally in Belstaff stores, select departments, fashion and travel retails, as well as independent opticals.

