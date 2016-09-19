Singapore to Host an International Conference on Facade Design and Engineering

SINGAPORE, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The facade, which is a part of the building envelope, is the most important component in a building. It plays an important part in the building's aesthetics, complementing the structural form and defining its visual impact on the urban environment.

The facade of a building is essentially responsible for preventing anything undesired from the outside coming to the inside vis-a-vis bad weather, rain, wind, pollution, heat, among others. This is especially important for buildings in Singapore, which have to cope with high humidity and temperatures.

Keeping a view of this, the BCA recently released the Green Mark 2016 regulations earlier this month and is keeping a strict vigil on the use of energy consumption for air conditioning. Buildings are typically being measured for their Envelope Thermal Transfer Value (ETTV)and Residential Envelope Transmittance Value (RETV). In simple terms, these measure how much heat is coming through the building envelope, such as the roof, doors, windows and facades.

The Zak World of Facades conference, now marking its debut in South East Asia, shall aim to address this very pressing issue of energy leakage through facades along with exploring ways for buildings to be sustainable with smart facades execution strategies.

The conference will take place on 13th October, 2016 at Marina Bay Sands and is a full day event, which will cover important aspects from design, engineering and delivery of facades. It will feature presentations and group discussions by domain experts.

Opinions from leading architects, clients, facade consultants, contractors, etc., will be debated upon and a solution will be presented to comply with the current and proposed standards. Some of the key firms presenting and debating in this event would be Arup, Safdie Architects, RSP Architects, Meinhardt Facade, SAA Architects, ALT Cladding, Gensler, Langdon & Seah, Architects61 and many more.

"Facade engineering is becoming a more important and integral part of green building design because it affects the life cycle costs heavily in the long-run," said Mr Benedikt Herweg from Schueco South East Asia, one ofthe principal sponsors of this event.

