

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the four-day break for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the China stock market had turned lower again - one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 75 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,000-point plateau, and the market is poised to retreat further on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, plus a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, telecoms and insurance companies.



For the day, the index lost 20.66 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 3,002.85 after trading between 2,995.42 and 3,017.94. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 9.08 points or 0.46 percent to end at 1,980.25.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.35 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China lost 1.27 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 1.21 percent, China Life slipped 1.02 percent, China Unicom skidded 0.97 percent, China Shenhua tumbled 1.06 percent and Zijin Mining advanced 0.62 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, offsetting the substantial upward move in the previous session.



The Dow fell 88.68 points or 0.5 percent to 18,123.80, while the NASDAQ eased 5.12 points or 0.1 percent to 5,244.57 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.10 points or 0.4 percent to 2,139.16. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the Dow added 0.2 percent.



Negative sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August.



The data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates as the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with its decision to follow a day later.



Energy stocks also turned in a weak performance, as crude oil prices slipped beneath $43 a barrel.



