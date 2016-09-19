The House of Angostura® Introduces: Angostura® 1787 Super-Premium 15YO Rum

LAVENTILLE, Trinidad & Tobago, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Angostura has announced the launch of a new, super-premium, 15 year-old aged rum: Angostura® 1787 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

An exquisite sipping rum, Angostura® 1787 commemorates the establishment of the first sugar mill in Trinidad, at the famous Lapeyrouse sugar plantation, in 1787. It is made from a selection of rums carefully chosen from the House of Angostura's vast ageing warehouses, each of which has been ageing for 15 years in charred oak barrels.

Among the best of the best, Angostura® 1787 honours the tradition of excellence established by the House of Angostura almost two centuries ago, combining traditional ageing skills with contemporary blending expertise, to create a spirit of multi-faceted sensory appeal.

"Angostura® 1787 celebrates the history of a quintessentially Caribbean spirit, highlights the importance of rum in our history, and promotes the awareness of rum as the true spirit of Trinidad and Tobago," says Executive Manager - International Sales & Marketing, Genevieve Jodhan.

A rich mahogany in colour with hints of bronze, Angostura® 1787 is beautifully balanced, with a medium-bodied palate, and a sweet bouquet of banana, dried fruit and oak with top notes of apples. Its taste carries a hint of dried prunes and sweet rounded oak notes entwined with toffee nuances, with a long, crisp finish.

It offers all the quality and taste expected by Angostura's® aficionados.

Angostura® 1787 Rum is the newest addition to the House of Angostura's award-winning family of premium rums, a range which includes Angostura® 7 Year Old Rum, Angostura 1919® and Angostura 1824®. It is presented in a heavy, rounded bottle with a thick glass base, emblazoned with the signature of Dr. J.G.B. Seigert, the founder of Angostura®, and packaged in an exquisite, heavy brown and orange box.

Angostura® 1787 is a premium 15 year-old rum, backed by the House of Angostura's more than 130 years of expertise in the art of rum making. This exquisite sipping rum commemorates the establishment of the first sugar mill at the famous Lapeyrouse sugar plantation in Trinidad, in 1787. Imagine the cheers that must have greeted the first trickles of sweet, golden-green sugar cane juice flowing from the great rollers of the sugar mill. A rich bounty, not just the golden crystals of sugar, but that fascinating new spirit, rum, distilled from its secondary product, molasses.

Angostura® 1787, a rum to celebrate history.

The Year 1787: A Historical Note

In 1776, Trinidad, then a colony of Spain, finally opened its shores to the French planters of the Eastern Caribbean islands to. It was the beginning of the transformation of Trinidad from a Spanish backwater to the newest sugar plantation frontier. The sugar revolution, which had swept the Caribbean since the beginning of the century, had finally arrived.

The year 1787, the year which Angostura® 1787 Rum celebrates, was a landmark year in this context. For it was then that Trinidad's very first sugar mill was established at the Lapeyrouse Estate. After that there was no turning back; change was rapid for this late blooming plantation economy and, just ten years later, the number of sugar plantations had leapt to 159 - huge estates that so captured the attention of the British, that they seized the colony in 1797!

In this sense, 1787 marked Trinidad's inevitable climb to the heights of fine rum production. During the 17th and 18th century, planters preferred European imported drinks but by the end of the 18th century rum had become universally popular. From pirates and buccaneers to English Navy men, to the plantation owners themselves, everyone drank rum! It is this blending legacy that the House of Angostura® is keeping alive with the exquisite homage that is, Angostura® 1787 Rum!

The House of Angostura

Capitalizing on its heritage as the world's most well-known maker of aromatic bitters, the House of Angostura has catapulted into the 21st century with an exquisite range of rums, the magnificent Amaro di ANGOSTURA® and of course, ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA® orange bitters, now in demand in more than 170 countries across the world.

The Making of Angostura Rums

The rums of the House of Angostura are a treasured legacy, a tribute to the evolution of the rum industry in the Caribbean and the men and women who nurtured it. The House of Angostura owns the only rum distillery in Trinidad today, and controls its rum manufacturing process from end to end. Our rums are blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions, who closely maintain guarded formulas and techniques. Master Distiller, John Georges and our blenders are involved at every stage to ensure the highest quality and consistency, from molasses selection through to cask selection. As Master Distiller Georges says: "Our rums are 100% Trinidadian, made in one distillery on one Island. Much like a single malt only better."

The House of Angostura is renowned for its unique, signature style, which stems from techniques that have stood the test of time. Our premium rums are made from the highest quality molasses fermented with proprietary yeast cultures, distilled in continuous stills, then aged in charred oak barrels.

The House of Angostura: A Rich Rum History

The House of Angostura's award winning rums are steeped in more than 190 years of tradition. The journey started in 1824 when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in Angostura, Venezuela (today called Ciudad Bolivar). In the 1870's, Dr. Siegert's three sons migrated to Trinidad, among them Don Carlos Siegert, who pioneered the brand, establishing ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters as an integral ingredient in premium cocktails and ultimately a mainstay of cocktail culture. The family's Siegert Bouquet Rum became a Trinidadian tradition up until the early 1960's and part of the company's rich rum heritage. In the 1970's, The House of Angostura expanded, acquiring the Fernandes family distillery, which was founded in the 1890's by Manoel Fernandes, an immigrant from Portugal, and known for making high quality rums.

