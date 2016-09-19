

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The leader of Canadian union Unifor reportedly said thousands of factory employees will strike at two General Motors Co. plants if the sides miss a Monday night deadline for a new contract.



A strike would affect an engine and transmission plant in St. Catharines, Ontario, near Niagara Falls.



Unifor President Jerry Dias reportedly said that several weeks of formal talks with GM officials haven't resulted in 'anything meaningful' on the union's No. 1 goal: securing commitments for future production at the two Canadian plants.



