Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) Pipeline Market H2 2016 Global Review Research

The report provides an overview of the Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma)'s therapeutic pipeline with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma), complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) is a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes. Symptoms include painless swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin, fever and chills, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite and itchy skin. Hodgkin lymphoma is most common among people ages 15 to 35 and 50 to 70. Past infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and HIV infection are at increased risk compared to the general population. Treatment includes surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

It also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) and features dormant and discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 2, 2, 20, 24 and 8 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4, 5, 1 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Companies discussed in this 4SC AG, AbbVie Inc, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ADC Therapeutics Sarl, Affimed GmbH, Amgen Inc., Arno Therapeutics, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Cell Medica Limited, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Curis, Inc., Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, Gamida Cell Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Mesoblast Limited, Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Molecular Templates Inc., NantKwest, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Polyphor Ltd., Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., Selvita S.A., Sigma-Tau S.p.A., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Theravectys SA, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are (INCB-039110 + INCB-040093), ADCT-301, AFM-13, Alocrest, AR-42, avelumab, azacitidine, balixafortide, BC-8Y90, BMS-986016, BPX-501, brentuximab vedotin, CBM-C30.1, Cellular Immunotherapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Cellular Immunotherapy for Oncology, Cellular Immunotherapy for Oncology, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target CD30 for Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target CD30 for Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target GM-CSF for Hodgkin Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target GM-CSF for Solid Tumor and Hematological Cancer, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target LMP, BARF-1 and EBNA1 for EBV Associated Cancers and Infection, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target LMP-1 and LMP-2 for Oncology and Infectious Diseases, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target NY-ESO-1, MAGEA4, PRAME, Survivin and Synovial Sarcoma X for Oncology, CMD-003, CPI-0610, CUDC-907, Epstein-Barr virus vaccine, Ferritarg, FP-1305, haNK Program, ibrutinib, INCB-40093, Indimitecan, Indotecan hydrochloride, Iomab-B, ipilimumab, ixazomib citrate, lirilumab, MK-2206, mocetinostat, Monoclonal Antibodies to Inhibit PD-1/PD-L1 for Hematological Malignancies and Bacterial Infections, MPC-CBE, MT-17000, NiCord, nivolumab, NL-101, ONX-0801, pembrolizumab, PF-06801591, PNK-007, procarbazine hydrochloride, radretumab, resminostat, ricolinostat, RP-323, ruxolitinib phosphate, sapanisertib, SEA-CD40, SEL-24B489, SL-101, SL-501, Small Molecule to Inhibit ADAM-10 for Hodgkin Lymphoma, temsirolimus, TGR-1202, TRC-102, TTI-621, Vaccine for Nasopharyngeal Cancer and Hodgkin Lymphoma and vinorelbine tartrate.

The report helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope of this report: The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) and reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources and key players involved Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects. The research covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages. The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities and assesses Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects with latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma).

