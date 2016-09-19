

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Australia, are in positive territory on Monday despite the modest losses on Wall Street Friday, as a rebound in the price of crude oil in Asian trades boosted risk appetite.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan this week. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday.



The Australian market is modestly lower following the weak lead from Wall Street. The market's opening was delayed due to a technical issue.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 19.1 points or 0.4 percent to 5,277.6, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.6 points or 0.3 percent to 5,379.1.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is down 0.5 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent.



Gold miner Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



Newcrest Mining said it has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the Hidden Valley joint venture to its partner Harmony Gold Mining and also sell its 50 percent interest in three regional exploration tenements near the Hidden Valley mine to Harmony. The gold miner expects to incur a loss of about $10 million on the two deals, but its shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Strandline Resources said it has appointed Luke Graham as its new chief executive and managing director, succeeding Tom Eadie, with immediate effect. Shares of the Tanzania-focused mineral sands miner are unchanged.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is losing 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is losing 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is down 0.1 percent, while ANZ Bank is edging up 0.08 percent.



Macquarie Group has reiterated that its interim and full-year results will be broadly in line with its guidance provided in July. However, the investment bank's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



Slater & Gordon said it plans to take legal action against Watchstone Group, formerly Quindell, that sold it a financially troubled UK insurance business in May 2015. The law firm's shares are unchanged.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the greenback rose on strong U.S. inflation data. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7481, down from US$0.7514 on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in positive territory. The Japanese market is closed today for the Respect For The Aged Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Friday, reflecting profit taking after the strong gains recorded in the previous session. Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the Labor Department showing that U.S. consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected in August.



The Dow fell 88.68 points or 0.5 percent to 18,123.80, the Nasdaq edged down 5.12 points or 0.1 percent to 5,244.57 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.10 points or 0.4 percent to 2,139.16.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. The German DAX Index slumped by 1.5 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell on Friday amid renewed fears of a global supply glut. WTI oil for October delivery slipped $0.88 or 2 percent to $43.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Monday, crude oil prices rose almost 2 percent to $43.85 a barrel.



