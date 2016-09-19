Denave Joins Red Herring Top 100 Asia Club

NEW DELHI and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Enabling Sales and Driving Growth for Customers Globally

Denave, a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for customers, has been recognized as Red Herring Top 100 Asia winner. The accolade honors the year's most innovative and disruptive private organizations from the Asia region.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave said, "It gives us immense sense of pride on making it to Red Herring Top 100 Asia list. This platform celebrates the accomplishment of most exciting and promising companies in the region with an aim of discovering and advocating the greatest business opportunities in the industry. This is an incredible validation for us, as it gives us the drive to continue the momentum, while breaking all barriers to adopt innovative sales and technological solutions."

He further added, "With our clearly chartered four-point business agenda of providing end-to-end sales enablement solutions, bridging the gap between sales automation and deployment, creating sales leaders of tomorrow and contributing to local economies, we are geared up to aim for the sky as the world's largest sales enablement company. Aligning with the largest brands globally, our repository of experience, knowledge and expertise will enable us in achieving our vision of driving the future of sales enablement. The Red Herring recognition has only strengthened our resolve to achieve our goals in the shortest possible time."

Red Herring winners are chosen based on stringent guidelines and quality of the winnersis proofof thoroughness of their phase-wise selection process. Denave was felicitated at a gala ceremony on September 14, 2016 at Manila.

About Denave:

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a gamut of service offerings. Backed by 700+ man years of sales domain experience, the company has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious last-mile approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes and technology to drive revenue With reach spanning five continents, 23 countries and 500+ cities globally and a clientele that's rich with Fortune 500 and industry leading companies, Denave has traversed the evolution from an Indian to an Asian to now a global company.

