

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 10-day highs of 1.4811 against the euro and 1.0323 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.4880 and 1.0290, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 0.7539 from an early 4-day low of 0.7475.



The aussie climbed to a 5-day high of 76.94 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 76.59.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.9921 from last week's closing value of 0.9882.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro, 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 79.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the loonie.



