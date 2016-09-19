The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas Introduces Bali's Newest Event Venue - The Unity Garden





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas-- Nusa Dua, Bali (www.themulia.com) has launched The Unity Garden, an exclusive beach-front venue that is perfect for wedding receptions and grand events under the stars. Featuring endless views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Balinese Geger Temple perched on the cliff of Nusa Dua bay, The Unity Garden is a 2,000 square metre multi-function event venue that can accommodate more than 1,000 guests.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160915/408231

The Unity Garden is divided into three areas- a deck and grass area that is perfect for a welcome cocktail reception or entertainment, while the main lawn can seat more than 600 guests in round-table setting or 1,000 cocktail-style. With shimmering ocean views as the backdrop and a dramatic sea breeze, The Unity Garden is the perfect setting for wedding celebration or corporate events.

The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas-- Nusa Dua, Bali also features two luxurious ballrooms and 15 conference rooms, that can cater for up to 5,000 guests. For couples-to-be-wed seeking pure elegance, the resort houses two wedding chapels and eight dining destinations that are ideal for welcome or rehearsal dinners.

Plan your event now at the 'Number One Beach Resort in the World' and the 'Top Three Hotels & Resorts in the World' by 2014 Condé Nast Traveler USA Edition. For more information please contact wedding@themulia.com or call (62 361) 301 7777.

About The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas- Nusa Dua, Bali

Style sets the tone of the three ultra-luxurious properties set along 30 hectares of sprawling landscape, on the dramatic coastline of Nusa Dua creating The Mulia and Mulia Resort & Villas (www.themulia.com). Epitomizing extravagance and opulence, combined with genuine hospitality, the breathtaking resorts are redefining sophistication.

Since launching, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas-- Nusa Dua, Bali has been recognized in many prestigious awards, after Condé Nast Traveler USA placed Mulia Bali as the number one beach resort in the world in 2014, in addition to the latest The Best Spas in the World by Readers' Choice Awards in 2015, the Editors of Condé Nast have also recognized The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas-- Nusa Dua as-- Favorite Hotels in the World and Favorite Beach Resorts in the World in Condé Nast Traveler USA-- Gold List (2016), among other prestigious accolades.

Communications Department

+62-361-3017777 ext 6011

Email: communications@themulia.com