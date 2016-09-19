Editage Launches New Abstract and Cover Letter Development Service in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, September 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Earlier this month, Editage launched a new abstract and cover letter development service for Korean authors. Many authors, particularly for whom English is a second language, often struggle to construct effective abstracts and impressive cover letters. Authors can now use the services of subject-matter experts to create an effective abstract and present their study in the best possible light. With research and development under the spotlight in Korea, the launch of this new service by Editage comes at an exciting time for the Korean scientific community.

"Being a communications company, it is natural for us to have a strong and open two-way communication channel with our clients, which enables us to understand their needs and offer them exactly what they require," explained Basil D'souza, Vice President of Academic and Publisher Relations, Client Services, at Editage. "Abstract and cover letter development, which are also available in combination with our editing services, will enable authors to present a clear, concise, and informative abstract that highlights the novelty and significance of their study. The service is designed to cater to both early career researchers and experienced authors and professors."

An abstract summarizes the important aspects of a study and a cover letter sets the tone for the manuscript and creates the first impression. With increasing competition in academia, journals screen and reject thousands of manuscripts. Journals decide whether to consider a study for publication based on the content and quality of the abstract. Korean researchers now have the opportunity to get logically structured, well-written abstracts developed for their manuscripts, and consequently improve their chances of successful publication. Besides providing researchers with comprehensive publication support, Editage has been actively conducting educational workshops and seminars at many Korean universities.

Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), is well recognized in the publication and academic communities, globally. Apart from working with individual researchers, Editage partners with publishers, journals, academic societies, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to assist them in creating compelling, high-quality scientific publications. Editage is also dedicated to author education through its comprehensive author resources website Editage Insights. Cactus Communications offers many services such as English language editing, translation, transcription, and medical communication. Please visit http://www.editage.com

