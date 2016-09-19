

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in August, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 64 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 4 cities and remained flat in 2 cities.



The highest rise in house prices were noted in Zhengzhou, by 5.6 percent and the steepest declines were seen in Urumqi and Shaoguan, by 0.3 percent.



Compared with the same month of last year, house prices grew in 62 cities out of the 70 cities in August, while it dropped in 6 cities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX