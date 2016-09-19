

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.5279 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.5339.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7312 from an early low of 0.7263.



The kiwi edged up to 74.59 against the yen, from an early 4-day low of 74.11.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.50 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback and 76.00 against the yen.



