

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4691 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.4735.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie advanced to 1.3154 and 77.59 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3207 and 77.38, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.45 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 79.00 against the yen.



