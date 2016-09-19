

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.1173 against the euro and 1.3047 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.1149 and 1.2996, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 101.99 and 0.9785 from last week's closing quotes of 102.24 and 0.9799, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 100.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX