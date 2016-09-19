SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today they will be participating in WAN Summit Singapore on September 20, 2016. The WAN Summit is one of the largest events that draw together WAN strategists and service providers to discuss challenges, solutions, and gain new perspectives on building global enterprise networks.

Feroz Zaveri, Director of Customer Success at Aryaka, will be presenting at the session, "Volex Case Study: Deploying Global SD-WAN to Connect, Accelerate and Scale."

The session will focus on how a global SD-WAN solution can help worldwide enterprises to:

CONNECT: How to replace MPLS and leverage enterprise-grade connectivity for headquarters, branch offices, data centers, and cloud services.

ACCELERATE: How to achieve up to 40x faster application performance.

SCALE: How to deploy network services globally within days, and add new sites and bandwidth within hours.

Zaveri will be joined by Lucas Goh, Group IT Infrastructure Manager at Volex, a leading global manufacturing company based out of London, England. Together, they will demonstrate how Volex leveraged Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to gain reliable connectivity to their cloud services and accelerate mission-critical SaaS-based applications such as ERP software, Office 365, Salesforce, and others.

Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution will also be showcased at Exhibition Stand 7 at WAN Summit Singapore from September 20-21, 2016. To learn more or attend the session at WAN Summit Singapore, visit the event registration page for more information.

About Aryaka

Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution provides optimized, software-defined network connectivity and application acceleration to globally distributed enterprises. Aryaka's services have over 10 million users across more than 4,000 sites. Leading brands such as Skullcandy, Air China, Freescale Semiconductor, and ThoughtWorks, as well as partners such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Intelisys, and SK Broadband, have all chosen Aryaka for their enterprise-grade networking needs.

