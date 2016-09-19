Consortium issues draft drawings and specifications for eight-lane module

The Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density, or QSFP-DD, Multi Source Agreement (MSA) Group announces the release of preliminary hardware specifications, including drawings, for the new QSFP-DD form factor. QSFP-DD expands on the widely adopted four-lane QSFP pluggable form factor electrical interface used across Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand applications, which enables interconnection throughout the network. Unlike other alternatives, QSFP-DD offers interoperability and backward compatibility with the current QSFP+/QSFP28 form factors.

Classic QSFP28 four electrical lanes operate up to 25 Gbps, providing solutions for 100 Gbps aggregate. The new QSFP-DD pluggable form factor's electrical interface provides eight lanes that operates up to 25 Gbps with Non-Return-to-Zero (NRZ) modulation or 50 Gbps with four-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4), providing solutions for up to 200 Gbps or 400 Gbps aggregate per QSFP-DD port. This can enable 36 QSFP-DD modules providing up to 14.4 Terabits per second (Tbps) aggregate capacity in a single switch slot to address rapid datacenter traffic growth.

The MSA founder-promoters include: Broadcom, Brocade, Cisco, Corning, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Huawei, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, Luxtera, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, Oclaro, and TE Connectivity.

The preliminary hardware specification defines key module, plug, and cage characteristics. A common mechanical outline is used for QSFP-DD modules and direct-attach cable plugs. Modules and plugs will provide a means to self-lock with the cage upon insertion. QSFP+/QSFP28 modules and cables may be plugged into and operate in the new QSFP-DD port.

The QSFP-DD specification and other hardware features include:

A dual port integrated connector in a 2x1 stacked cage

A single port SMT connector and cage

Each QSFP-DD port provides 76 electrical contacts

New modules with heat sink options for thermal management flexibility

The QSFP-DD preliminary hardware specifications are available for download at www.qsfp-dd.com. Mechanical samples will be available from some respective member companies. The MSA Group expects to complete the full specification by early 2017. Companies are invited to join the consortium as Contributor members.

For more information, visit the QSFP-DD MSA Group website, www.qsfp-dd.com

