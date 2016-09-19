The 120th Canton Fair Works with Qatar Airways to Provide Exclusive Special Airfare





GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The China Import and Export Fair (the Canton Fair) has announced Qatar Airways as the official partner airlines of the 120th Canton Fair. The raffle of round-trip tickets to Guangzhou has been drawn during the two remote video conferences in Jordan and UAE on 4th and 5th September, 2016 respectively.

The special fare offer mainly targets buyers from Middle East and Africa. Buyers who depart from designated cities could enjoy discountson differentQatar Airways tickets.

This campaign covers 25 cities, of which 13 are in the Middle East and 12 African countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, offering options of both one-way and round-trip ineconomy as well as business classes. Airfare concession depends on the cabin class and is up to 20% off.

To apply for the offer, buyers can log in to the "BEST" (Buyer E-Service Tool) platform on the official Canton Fair website at http://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/en (Registration required for first time attendant), visit the Qatar Airways special airfare campaign page and fill in therequired information. Then the promotion code can be obtained and applied when booking tickets via Qatar Airways official homepage at http://www.qatarairways.com/cn/cn/cugs/cantonfair-2016.page.

The team-up between the Canton Fair and Qatar Airways will extend the Canton Fair's service chain. "The Canton Fair has a solid connection with Qatar," said Liu Quandong, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, "we are both committed to providing our guests with high-quality services. Our cooperation with Qatar Airways will offer more comfortable, convenient and economical visiting experiences for buyers all over the world."

The crossover cooperation, according to Liu, is an implemented integration of the advanced business and tourism resources to establish an eco-system of exhibition services with global leading companies.

For more information, please visit:

http://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/Home/Index

http://www.qatarairways.com/cn/cn/cugs/cantonfair-2016.page

About Canton Fair:

China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou during spring and autumn. Established in 1957, the Fair is a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of global buyers and the highest business turnover in China.

The 120th Canton Fair has launched a series of special offers and services to best accommodate global buyers. In addition to the Qatar Airways partnership, the fair also features exclusive sourcing services, Advertisement Reward for New Buyers (ARNB), VIP lounge and self-service online platform Buyer E-Service Tool (BEST) to create the most comprehensive and convenient experience.









