

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's dwelling permits rose strongly in the first seven months of the year, marking the biggest increase for the period in six years, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



The number of permits issued for the construction of dwellings jumped 26.1 percent year-on-year to 213,600 in the January to July period.



A higher number of approvals for the seven-month period was previously seen in 2000, when 216,000 permits were granted, the agency said.



Of the total permits granted in the January-July period, 179,600 were for new residential buildings, up 23.2 percent from a year ago. Part of the increase was driven by approvals for construction of refugee shelters.



Permits granted for renovation and expansion of existing homes were 30,800, the highest since 1998.



