

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank for International Settlements said the quantitative easing by the European Central Bank had a larger positive impact on cross-border bank credit.



The effect was especially pronounced for lending to advanced economies outside the euro area, the Basel-based BIS said Sunday.



Nonetheless, the effect of quantitative easing on cross-border lending to emerging market borrowers were insignificant, according to BIS quarterly review.



After the ECB announcement in January, the growth rate of cross-border claims increased considerably. In the first quarter, cross-border claims increased 2.8 percent and euro-denominated claims grew 5.6 percent than claims denominated in other currencies.



The study noted that euro lending by Swiss banks to Poland can be affected by the ECB's monetary policy, even though neither country is part of the euro area.



The findings of BIS suggested that policymakers should closely monitor the currency denomination of cross-border bank lending as they assess the potential impact of possible policy moves, both in their own economies and abroad.



